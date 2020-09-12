TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list to no longer include travel to Aruba and to also remove mandatory quarantine following attendance at out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more provided people wear masks and maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

Those who do not wear masks or who do not maintain social distancing, as well as anyone notified by public health that they are a close contact of someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, still are mandated to quarantine.

"We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions," said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. "If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks."

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more people in a single room or space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

Quarantine is still required for individuals who attend any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where they do not socially distance and wear a mask.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.