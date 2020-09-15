CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Four suspects were arrested following a mid-afternoon burglary in rural Cherokee County, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the Lowell area, where a residential burglary was believed to have just occurred. As the deputies were en route, the suspects allegedly fled the scene.

Cherokee County dispatch broadcast the suspect vehicle description to deputies and surrounding law enforcement agencies, and Baxter Springs police spotted the vehicle as it was heading into town, according to a press release.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies discovered stolen property, including a firearm which had been previously reported stolen to the Pittsburg Police Department earlier this summer, along with suspected marijuana, wax and drug paraphernalia.

Four suspects including Koby Stark, 19, and Bridger Skye, 20, of Baxter Springs, Andrew Hendrix, 18, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, and Tevaris Young, 20, of Pittsburg, were arrested.

Stark was being held Monday in the Cherokee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, criminal use of a firearm, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other three suspects were being held in the Cherokee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.