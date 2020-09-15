PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department spent several hours conducting a death investigation Tuesday at a home in Pittsburg.

At approximately 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, the Pittsburg Police Department received a report from a resident at 416 N. Warren St. of an unresponsive subject, according to a KBI press release. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Tylei Messer, who lived at the residence, deceased inside.

The KBI was asked to assist shortly afterwards at approximately 7:40 a.m., and KBI special agents and members of the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

It was not explicitly clear from information released by authorities Tuesday whether the death was being investigated as a homicide, but KBI agents remained on the scene for several hours.

"You don’t expect anything like that here," said Pennie Couch, who lives on the next block north from the crime scene, where officers had a large area including a shared driveway also used to access a neighboring home cordoned off with police tape.

"Our neighborhood all the way down is very peaceful," Couch said. "To us it’s a surprise, like I said it’s a very quiet street."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing, the KBI’s press release noted, adding that no further information is being released at this time.