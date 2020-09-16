PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Mayor Dawn McNay will deliver a virtual 2020 State of the City address next week on Facebook and YouTube, city staff announced Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s City of Pittsburg 2020 State of the City has been reformatted to an online-only, live-streamed event. Residents are encouraged to tune in to the City of Pittsburg’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, for an update from the mayor.

The video will remain published online for those who wish to watch the recording at a later date, and will also be re-broadcast on the city’s cable access channels, Cox channel 6 and Craw-Kan channel 406. Viewers can access the City of Pittsburg’s Facebook and YouTube channels at www.facebook.com/pittsburgks or www.pittks.org/YouTube.