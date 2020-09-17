PITTSBURG, Kan. — CBW Bank has formally made an annual, renewable grant to The Foundry at Block22 in Downtown Pittsburg by becoming a member.

The partnership provides an opportunity for the financial institution to support innovation and entrepreneurship. A loan officer from CBW Bank will be on site twice a week to assist those who are seeking assistance from the Kansas Small Business Development Center located in Block22; most of those individuals are either starting a new business or enhancing an existing business.

"The Foundry at Block22 is helping to bring together those starting or developing businesses in a collaborative space in order to further grow entrepreneurism in the Pittsburg area," said Shawn Naccarato, PSU chief strategy officer who also plays the lead role at Block22 as the head of University Strategic Initiatives. "It’s what Pittsburg was built on, it’s what Block22 is all about, and we’re pleased that CBW Bank is excited to become a part of that."

The more than 16,000 square feet of space in The Foundry includes The Pitsco Idea Shop, a business incubator, a co-working space, conference rooms, and a large meeting space.

Foundry memberships are offered on a variety of levels and feature diverse collections of benefits, including access to the makerspace, admission to social events, open and dedicated desk space, contest participation, and more.

CBW Bank, founded in 1892 in Weir, Kansas, has in recent years embarked on a modernization initiative.

Its membership at The Foundry will include a seat on The Foundry Advisory Board as well as a host of other benefits including signage at the facility and participation in Foundry events and programming and Idea Shop membership for company employees.

CBW Bank Loan Officer Ryan McMillan said he was appreciative of the efforts of PSU, as well as the City of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group, for the opportunity to be part of something innovative and exciting.

"The Foundry provides good access to small businesses when it comes to financial consulting, business advice, and resources that are critical to being successful — particularly to small businesses who wouldn’t have access to those services otherwise," said McMillan. "CBW Bank is focused on small business community banking, we want to provide a service to the community, so this is a logical fit for us."

Those interested in becoming members of The Foundry may contact Mary Louise Widmar at The Foundry, 620-235-6092, for details.