PITTSBURG, Kan. — An 18-wheeler truck that had been heading east on K-126 (4th Street) into Pittsburg ended up in the ditch on the east side of the Highway 69 Bypass just north of 4th Street on Thursday morning after a Chevy pickup headed north on the bypass ran a red light and crashed into it, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Besides the KHP, agencies including the Pittsburg police and fire departments and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The Kansas Department of Transportation also responded because the semi-truck damaged a culvert near Phillips 66 Bo's One Stop before circling back around and entering the ditch from the east side.

"He did a good job keeping it upright though, because normally when they go in a ditch they overturn," said KHP Lt. Michael O’Hara.

No one involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the semi "had a pretty rough ride," though, O’Hara said, and sustained minor injuries primarily consisting of aches and pains from the impact of the collision and driving over the culvert and into the ditch. "Thankfully nobody was hurt badly," O’Hara said.