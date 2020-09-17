PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information Thursday about the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Tylei Messer of Pittsburg.

After Pittsburg police initially responded to a call and found Messer dead Tuesday morning, the KBI was called in to assist with an investigation and agents remained at the scene for several hours.

Following interviews, the processing of evidence at the scene, and an autopsy, investigators have concluded that Messer’s death was the result of a self-inflicted injury, the two agencies said in a press release, adding that no further information would be released at this time.