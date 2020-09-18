PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that nominations are now open for the 2021 Women of Distinction Community Calendar.

"The chamber is proud to honor twelve exceptional women who devote an incredible amount of time and energy in the service of our community," it said in a Facebook post. "The calendar provides the perfect opportunity for the community to show our gratitude, say thank you, and to celebrate everything these women do for the Pittsburg area."

Visit https://pittsburgareachamber.com/nominate/ to nominate a candidate for the 2021 Women of Distinction calendar. Community members do not need to be chamber members to nominate a candidate. Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 2.

In a typical year, the chamber would honor the 12 Women of Distinction, along with the winner of the Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award, at its annual Women in Business Breakfast.

The ceremony to recognize the Women of Distinction, however, "will obviously look quite a bit different this year," Chamber President Blake Benson said. As in past years, the chamber will produce videos recognizing each Woman of Distinction’s achievements, but there will be no in-person breakfast gathering, he said.

Last year, the Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award went to longtime Pittsburg orthodontist Dr. Gina Pinamonti.

2020 Women of Distinction included Dr. Cynthia Allan, chair of Pittsburg State University’s Department of Communication; Brooke Powell, program director at Safehouse Crisis Center; Dr. Bethany Enoch of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas; City of Pittsburg Assistant Planner Brittan Brenner; Ashlee Ricks of the Pittsburg Board of Realtors; Lacy Nickelson, sales and marketing specialist at SEK Urgent Care and founder of Fostering Connections; Cherie Schenker of McCune Farm to Market; Lacey O’Brien, project manager for Pitsco Education; Patricia Sullivan, DNP, NP-C, of Freeman Midwest Internal Medicine in Frontenac; Dr. Mindi Garner, DO, FACP of Ascension Via Christi; Julie Smith, executive director of the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, and Morning Sun Staff Writer Stephanie Potter.