OVERLAND PARK — Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will make tour stops in Overland Park, Benton and Clay Center from Sept. 20-26 as part of a national tour to honor America’s veterans and raise awareness for Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19.

The Mobile Education Exhibit will be at American Legion Post No. 370, Dwight Cowles Post, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, in Overland Park to support the Ride 2 Remember as a reminder of the efforts to lay wreaths for all fallen soldiers at national cemeteries across the nation on Dec. 19.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started its national tour months ago at the WAA headquarters in Maine and is now making its way to 7500 W. 75th St. in Overland Park. Visitors are welcome.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the mobile exhibit will stop at Circle Benton Elementary School playground at 350 Kansas St. in North Benton to teach children about America’s veterans.

Later that day, the mobile exhibit will move to the parking lot of Stearman Airfield Bar and Grill from 4 to 7 p.m. at 14789 S.W. 30th St. in Benton, while offering the public an opportunity to honor veterans.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the exhibit will make another tour stop in Benton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Circle Middle School parking lot located at 14697 S.W. 20th St., where teachers have indicated they will be having the eighth-grade students experience this exhibit to coincide with their teachings on American history.

The mobile exhibit’s next stop is in Clay Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, to support the annual Piotique Festival and 5K race, which starts at 6:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Nathan Edson Daughters of the American Revolution, working with the Clay Center Chamber of Commerce, will be bringing the community together in the courthouse square at 724 5th St. in Clay Center for a 5K road race and annual pioneer and antique festival.

These visits will be a special chance for people to stop and receive a free tour of the exhibit. Dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are invited to take the opportunity to learn more about Wreaths Across America and the work being done to honor veterans and to get a first-hand account of what it is like to deliver 2.5 million wreaths on Dec. 19 and how WAA’s work affects families across the U.S.

The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and military together with education, stories and interactive connections.