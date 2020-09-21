PITTSBURG, Kan. — Axe Library at Pittsburg State University will host a presentation titled "The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, via Zoom and livestream at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

The presentation by Diane Eickhoff — an independent historian, author of "Clarina Nichols: Frontier Crusader for Women’s Rights," and editor of education materials — will explore the courageous individuals who challenged the powerful interests opposed to electoral reform, and other "firsts" that women achieved on the road to suffrage. It will be available via livestream at Vimeo.com/pittstate and Facebook.com/bicknellcenter, and via Zoom at pittstate.zoom.us/j/96469619928.

Live seating for 50 in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Center will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to community members without internet access. The presentation space in the basement in Axe Library will host an additional 30 individuals for the livestream. Masks will be required at both locations.

Kansas was historically a leader in women’s rights. Yet, the campaign for voting rights in Kansas required more than half a century of determined effort, as women suffered setbacks in three different statewide initiatives, noted Axe Library Learning Outreach Librarian Ruth Monnier.

"The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas" is part of the Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau program of the nonprofit Humanities Kansas, which features presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement, according to a press release.

For more information about "The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas" in Pittsburg, contact Monnier at 620-235-4885.