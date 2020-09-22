1. Councilmember Lynn Grant was not at the meeting.

2. The council approved the adoption of the Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities and the Uniform Public Offense Code for Kansas Cities.

3. The council approved the city’s Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) plan, which allows local businesses to apply for grant funding to pay for COVID-19-related expenses.

4. Jerry Mitchell, CPA, presented the city’s 2019 audit report in a call with the council via speakerphone.

5. City Administrator John Zafuta presented his report to the council, discussing topics including work being done to reorganize the city’s ordinances and make them more accessible, a job vacancy for a part-time police dispatcher, and work to be done to resolve the city’s water treatment and wastewater issues.