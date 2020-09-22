1. Mike Bodensteiner gave the commission an update on the county’s efforts to distribute Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) grant funding.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a work session for 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the county’s landfill negotiations.

3. Following a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the Jayhawk Wind project in northwestern Crawford and southwestern Bourbon counties, the commission approved expanding the boundaries of the project by "a very small amount" within Crawford County.

4. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson requested two 15-minute executive sessions to discuss attorney-client privilege matters, one related to the county health department and one related to a health department contract.

5. Under future business and announcements, Commission Chairman Bruce Blair noted that Mac Young, community corrections administrative director, will present the Community Corrections Fiscal Year 2021 Carryover Reimbursement Budget and the Fiscal Year 2020 Community Corrections Outcomes Report at next Tuesday’s meeting, and that the City of Pittsburg Special Question Election will be held on Oct. 6 with all 4 polling sites in Pittsburg open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.