FRONTENAC — Led by their front seven, the Frontenac Raiders captured their first win of the season against St. Mary’s-Colgan, ahead of their matchup against Iola.

Frontenac held the Panthers to only 11 total rushing yards, which stifled the Panthers offense.

Colgan’s Jake Wright played an efficient game, passing for 101 yards and a touchdown, but overall the Raiders dominated, before capturing a 28-7 win.

Friday marked a huge win for Frontenac(1-2), after they fell in their first two games of the season.

For Colgan(1-2), the Panthers will look to get back on track against Fredonia. Fredonia(1-2) are coming off their first win of their campaign, a 12-8 win against Cherryvale.

The prior week, Fredonia fell in a tight game against Humboldt, 30-26.

Frontenac will be back in action on Friday, traveling to Iola. Iola(2-1), have won two games in impressive fashion, scoring a combined 54 points on Osawatomie and Wellsville.

Iola’s lone loss of the year came to Parsons in week two.

Frontenac and Colgan both share a tough early season schedule. Frontenac dropped their opening two games against Columbus and Coweta, two teams with depth at the skill positions and speed on defense.

Colgan has gone against two tough defenses in their two losses, falling to the Raiders and Girard in their opener.

Colgan captured their first win against St. Michael in week two.