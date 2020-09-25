PITTSBURG, Kan. — State officials announced more than $1.8 million in 2021 grant awards Friday for 23 agencies — including the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office — through the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will receive $31,753 in JAG funding, which will pay for the acquisition of a handheld narcotics analyzer to improve the timeliness and safety of drug testing protocols, according to a press release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office.

"One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have 21st Century technology," Schmidt said in the release. "This grant will provide an opportunity for local authorities to make these upgrades."

The grant was awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council, which oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. Other council members include Gov. Laura Kelly’s Chief Counsel Clay Britton, Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall, the secretary of corrections, the superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gov. Kelly’s office also separately announced the statewide grant awards.

"My administration will continue to support investments in our state’s criminal justice system and public safety," Kelly said in a press release. "These grant funds will go a long way in providing our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to maintain a safe environment for Kansans."