The Southeast Lancers claimed a 26-20 win over Erie High School.

The St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers grabbed a 41-13 win over Fredonia. In a late schedule change, Frontenac fell in their short-notice game against McDonald County, 39-13.

Both teams were going against a different opponent then they were gameplaning against, with the Raiders preparing for Iola and McDonald County scheduled to play against Seneca before both of those teams were forced to quarantine.

Pittsburg’s Caiden Barber rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns to pace Pittsburg to a 53-0 win over KC Turner.

The Girard Trojans notched a 41-0 win over the Anderson County Bulldogs.

