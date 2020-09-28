PITTSBURG, Kan. — Watch out Pittsburg, a new reporter is in town.

The Morning Sun is excited to welcome Jordan Meier to the staff. Meier, who grew up in Olathe, Kansas, graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism and a minor in political science from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri.

Meier, though new to the professional world, has a plethora of newsroom experience. While in school, she worked as a state capitol reporter in Jefferson City for the Columbia Missourian, she interned at United Way Worldwide in Washington, DC, and most recently she worked as an editorial intern for Kansas City Magazine.

"Writing and reporting have always been passions of mine," Meier said. "I’ve known I wanted to be a journalist since I was 13 and I am beyond excited to begin my career here in Pittsburg."

Although Meier grew up in quintessential suburbia and is new to southeast Kansas, she is no stranger to the charm of a smaller town.

"I have always loved smaller towns," she said, adding that she often visited family in towns in Missouri that are smaller than Pittsburg for the holidays and other occasions when she was growing up.

"I have only been here three days and it’s already starting to feel like home," Meier said.

Meier began work on Monday.