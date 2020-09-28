Motorist make their way along Kansas Avenue near dusk Wednesday as the sun appears larger, close to the horizon, and filtered from the smokey haze covering southwest Kansas from the western wildfires. [BRAD NADING/GARDEN CITY TELEGRAM]
Motorist make their way along Kansas Avenue near dusk Wednesday as the sun appears larger, close to the horizon, and filtered from the smokey haze covering southwest Kansas from the western wildfires. [BRAD NADING/GARDEN CITY TELEGRAM]
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.