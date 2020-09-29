BUTLER COUNTY — There were no Friday night lights for Circle and Mulvane High School football fans on Sept. 25. The Butler County Health Department made the recommendation to cancel Circle’s game at Mulvane and the school districts agreed to do so because of the coronavirus disease.

This became the second game in the county to be officially affected by COVID-19 as Andover Central canceled their game in week 2 at Buhler due to a player coming down with COVID-19.

It is not Circle’s first scare with the pandemic, as they played against Chanute, who had a player test positive with the virus in week 1. However, no T-Birds were infected and Circle played McPherson the following week.

Chanute has not played since week 2 due to an outbreak within their football program.

Circle (0-2) was looking to pick up their first win against a Mulvane team that had been struggling all season long. The T-Birds had dropped some close games and were due for a big time win.

There have been other non-football sports cancellations due to COVID-19 in the county, as the El Dorado boy’s soccer team is currently in a quarantine due to an infected student.

Andover has seen two future games, both Week 5 games canceled due to either a season cancellation (Wichita USD 259) or to a quarantine (Campus).