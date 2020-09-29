Despite some changes due to COVID-19, the 2020 Gorilla Century Fun Ride hosted by Tailwind Cyclists is moving forward. The bicycling event, featuring 38, 62, and 100 mile routes throughout Crawford and Cherokee Counties, is set for Saturday, Oct. 24.

Riders start in Pittsburg, then ride multiple routes on either gravel or pavement. The 62 and 100 mile routes will take riders past the Big Brutus coal shovel historic landmark.

Multiple factors will influence the number of guests for the event this year: concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, cancellations of other events throughout the region, a new route that has been added that is expected to be a big draw, and the number of family members who do not ride but tag along to enjoy the community.

The event is capped at 1,000 riders. Many of them are expected to arrive the evening of Friday, Oct. 23.

Because of COVID-19 there will be a mandatory health check station that riders must pass before getting their ride packet. Riders will have their temperature taken and have to fill out a COVID-19 awareness waiver. Masks will be required at the health check and at packet pick up.

Official start time is 7 a.m for the paved rides and 7:15 a.m. for the gravel ride. Maps will be provided at check in. There is a $60 entry fee for all routes, which includes the online registration fee, custom water bottles, finisher medals, and more. Visit tailwindcyclists.com/gorilla-century for more information.