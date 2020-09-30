Rep. Leonard Mastroni, R-La Crosse, died Wednesday at the age of 71 following an undisclosed health issue, according to an email to House members.

The western Kansas lawmaker had represented the 117th House District since 2016. Prior to entering office he had served as a judge in the 28th Judicial District for 28 years, as well as serving as a Rush County Commissioner for six years.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, praised Mastroni’s service in an email to legislators, calling it "unexpected and emotional news."

"Leonard has been a steady voice for the 117th District over the past four years, always seeking to represent the best interests of his constituents and Western Kansas," Ryckman said.

Ryckman said in the email that a private funeral service is being planned. Mastroni is survived by his wife Linda and their four children.

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Mastroni’s honor.

"I respected and admired his commitment to working with his colleagues in the Legislature to improve the lives of his constituents," Kelly said in a statement. "I offer my sincerest condolences to his wife, Linda, their four children, and all of his friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Leonard will be missed on the House floor, and throughout his district."

The 71-year-old was running unopposed for re-election in the 117th House District, which includes all of Edwards, Hodgeman, Kiowa and Ness counties and parts of Finney, Ford, Pawnee and Rush counties.

Katie Koupal, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office, said in an email that Mastroni will have to remain on the ballot for the November election. If he wins, precinct committee members will have to select a replacement to be sworn in for the start of January’s session.