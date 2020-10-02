PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man was arrested Friday afternoon on child pornography charges, the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Pittsburg Police Department received information from an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force out of Wichita, Kansas, indicating that an unknown suspect had allegedly uploaded child pornographic images to the Internet from an address in Pittsburg.

An investigation was immediately launched by Pittsburg Police Department detectives, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant for electronic evidence at a residence in Pittsburg on Thursday. The search yielded additional information, eventually resulting in the arrest of Christopher Stephenson, 34, of Pittsburg, on Friday afternoon.

Stephenson, who had met with investigators at the police department, was arrested on two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child specifically related to the possession of sexually explicit images of children under the age of eighteen. Stephenson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked in and was being held Friday in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.