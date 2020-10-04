OTTAWA — Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, the Ottawa Fire Department and Franklin County EMS were dispatched to Ottawa Co-op for a person caught in a grain auger.

Units arrived on scene to find a male victim inside of a very large grain bin with his foot caught in a grain auger, according to information released by Tim Matthias, Ottawa Fire Department chief.

Fire and EMS personnel made entry into the grain bin after electricity was confirmed to be off to the bin. The professionals conducted a prolonged technical extrication of the victim’s lower leg from the auger system. Once the victim was removed from the auger, he was transported by ground to Advent Ottawa for treatment in critical condition.

Ottawa Fire remained on scene for incident safety and stabilization, and the incident was cleared at 10:56 am. Ottawa Fire was assisted by LOH Fire for equipment and personnel to back fill stations, also had an emergency call back for off-duty City of Ottawa firefighters.

Emergency crews were assisted by Ottawa Co-op personnel with familiarization of the facility and equipment.