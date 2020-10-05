Kansas is in line for a boost of 807,000 rapid tests from the federal government, Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday, as the state continues to aim to increase its testing capacity.

Kelly told reporters that the first batch of 57,000 rapid Abbott BinaxNOW point-of-care tests has arrived, after White House officials informed governors of the initiative last week.

The remaining shipments will arrive over the course of the next three months.

The state will be responsible for distributing the tests and is set to use the influx to augment its new blueprint for ramping up testing, most notably in schools, nursing homes and correctional facilities, which is where the new rapid tests will first be deployed.

A letter from President Donald Trump to governors last week also indicated that the tests can be used in communities of color or those with high numbers of front-line workers.

"This will play a critical role in identifying COVID-19 hotspots early, allowing Kansas to take the proper safety precautions and to avoid locations where the virus is present," Kelly said.

Current testing capacity is around 16,000 tests-per-week, which officials agree is not enough. The federal tests will be supplemented by $54 million in COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for the purpose.

The Abbott tests would be "a lot less equipment intensive" than test kits distributed to nursing homes by the federal government last month, Kelly said.

While those were initially well received by long-term care facilities, many quickly ran out of the test kits and had to turn to more expensive local laboratories to run the federally-mandated tests. Others didn’t get the kits and testing machine in the first place.

"We’re hoping that’s not what’s happening here," Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Health and the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services were in the process of determining who would get priority but Kelly said that areas with the highest number of cases would be targeted, including areas in western Kansas that have seen a recent spike in cases.

"We know that even beyond the meatpacking plants, we’re seeing spikes in cases in a number of our rural communities," Kelly said, echoing concerns from KDHE Secretary Lee Norman from last week.

The state reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, as well as an increase of eight deaths.

Kelly said that the rise in cases meant that August and September were the deadliest two-month period since the pandemic began, as the state experienced "the worst disease spread" in that timeframe.

The governor’s personal approach to virus mitigation has not changed in light of Trump’s positive test results last week. Kelly noted her husband is a heart doctor and that they have been consistent in following guidance throughout the pandemic.

But the upcoming elections next month would likely continue to politicize the debate over the pandemic response, both in Kansas and across the country, Kelly argued.

"Unfortunately, as we approach this upcoming election, many of our friends and neighbors and family have become dug in on their respective political sides," she said. "As a result it is increasingly difficult for us to talk to or listen to one another. But I have to tell you, this virus will be spreading in our communities regardless of election results."