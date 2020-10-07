PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that a local man has been arrested on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Dante Mikael Martinez, 19, of Pittsburg, was arrested last Friday on a Crawford County warrant for rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. The arrest was the result of an investigation that stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred in the summer of 2019.

Martinez was being held in the Crawford County Jail on $250,000 bond as of Monday and the investigation into the incident was ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 620-724-8274.