PITTSBURG, Kan. — Voters approved a ballot measure Tuesday to combine the City of Pittsburg’s two quarter-cent street maintenance sales taxes into a single half-cent tax which will be in effect for 10 years, versus the five-year renewal period for the previous two taxes.

Out of 882 total ballots cast in Tuesday’s special election, 645 people voted in favor of the newly combined street sales tax and 236 voted against it, according to unofficial results published by the Election Division of the Crawford County Clerk’s Office. There was one blank ballot cast.

The Pittsburg City Commission approved scheduling the special election on the sales tax — which is not raising the city’s overall sales tax rate and will be used to pay for maintenance and improvements of city streets — in August.

Commissioners Cheryl Brooks and Chuck Munsell initially questioned why the city shouldn’t simply include the tax issue on the November election ballot, which they said would have saved the city more than $10,000, but after further discussion voted in favor of the special election.

Canvassing of the ballots from the special election to certify the results is scheduled for next Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.