PITTSBURG, Kan. — At approximately 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Pittsburg police officers along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS were dispatched to a residence located in the 200 block of West Euclid Street in response to a report of a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male subject who had apparently sustained a single gunshot wound, the Pittsburg Police Department said in a press release.

The juvenile subject, whose name was not released, was found to be unresponsive and was immediately transported to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment, and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The scene was secured and members of the department's detective division responded to investigate. It appears as if the injury was self-inflicted, the police department said.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, investigators learned the subject died as a result of his injury. The decedent will be sent for autopsy, the department said in its release.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Thursday. Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.