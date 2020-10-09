PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast KansasWorks will host a "Drive-Thru Job Fair" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Pittsburg Workforce Center located at 216 N. Broadway.

Area employers that are hiring for various positions have provided applications and job postings for vacancies they are currently looking to fill. Southeast KansasWorks staff will be available at the location with packets of information containing the job applications and job orders as well as additional information on other community resources. The packets will have current job openings ranging from entry level and student positions to more skilled, professional positions.

Job seekers are asked to turn east off Broadway into the All Aboard Center parking lot and follow signs to pick up a packet. The assembled packets will be "no-touch" meaning that they have been assembled by staff who are wearing masks and gloves. Only one person will be handling the packets as customers remain in their cars. All you need to do is roll down your window and the packet will be handed to you.

Employers who are hiring at this time are encouraged to reach out to Pittsburg Workforce Center staff to include job listings and applications in the packets.

If you have questions about this event or would like to include your community resource information in the packets, contact the Southeast KansasWorks Workforce Center in Pittsburg at 620-231-4250.