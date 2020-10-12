PITTSBURG, Kan. — There are world records for everything. From the longest fingernails to most people simultaneously hula-hooping, people continue to come up with records to break. Over the weekend, Kansas Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapters banded together on their annual day of service to break a world record of their own: the most no-sew blankets made in an eight-hour period.

Pittsburg DAR—the Oceanus Hopkins chapter—was one of the participants and met up on Saturday, Oct. 10 to make as many no-sew blankets as possible to donate.

“All of the quilts that we pull together today will be donated to the veterans,” said Linda Shultz, the regent of the Pittsburg DAR chapter.

DAR, a national organization with over one million members around the country, always holds their day of service around the same day in October to honor the founding of the DAR, but this year, Kansas chapters decided to up the ante.

“We’re working towards a goal of 2,020 blankets to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the most lap quilts made in an eight-hour period,” Shultz said. “So all the chapters that would like to participate throughout Kansas are having a day of service today.”

Janie Fletcher, a member of the Pittsburg chapter, discussed the significance of this year’s goal.

“They wanted to make 2,020 blankets in the year 2020,” she said.

The Pittsburg chapter, named for the only child born on the Mayflower that survived the journey, has about 40 members, but only four met in-person to work.

“We also have several working from home because they weren’t comfortable being here,” Shultz said, although the participants who met in-person were socially distanced the entire time.

To make the blankets, they started with two large pieces of fleece which they laid on top of each other and then cut strips all along the sides. To secure the two pieces of fabric together, they then tied the strips together. Those in-person made ten blankets in the eight-hour period. The blankets were mostly patriotic in theme, with the colors of red, white and blue found in almost all the blankets, and phrases like “the land that I love” printed across the fabric.

“We promote history, education, patriotism and the constitution,” Fletcher said.

As the world record was a statewide effort, it is going to take some time to total all of the blankets made in the allotted time, but Schultz said they were just happy to be there giving back to their community in any way they could.

“At our core, we are really a community service organization,” she said.