PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas charities are receiving a treat this year thanks Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK). On Thursday, CFSEK announced their annual grant recipients from the across the Southeast Kansas area.

“The CFSEK annual grant celebration recognizes the work of the non-profit agencies that serve our community and its needs,” they said in a press release. “Each year the Foundation holds competitive grant cycles that accept applications from non-profits, government entities, educational institutions and religious organizations across the southeast Kansas region.”

This year 89 projects were given grants for a total of over $220,000 to various organizations across the southeastern part of the state. The funding for these grants comes from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas general grant funds, the Rita J. Bicknell Women’s Health Fund Giving Circles, the Future Fund Giving Circle, the Get Busy Livin’ Foundation and the Elm Acres Foundation.

“In addition to grants awarded, an additional $40,000 will be given as a match contribution to local eligible organizations participating in Match Day on December 1st, National Giving Tuesday,” the press release said. “The 2020 grand total of $338,611 will have been awarded through the Community Foundation and the Girard and Fort Scott Community Foundation affiliates.”

Notable Pittsburg area recipients include The Pittsburg Family YMCA, the Pittsburg Public Library, the PSU Foundation, Pittsburg Mother to Mother Ministry, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters and Wesley House.

“Our Community Foundation has far-reaching benefits for anyone interested in philanthropy and inspires a passion for generosity in each community that we serve,” the press release said.

CFSEK has been around since 2001 and in total has given over $14.6 million in grants to various organizations since the start.

"The Foundation serves the region helping individuals fulfill their charitable giving goals in ways that benefit the common good and improve quality of life,” the press release said. “The goal is to bring community partners together to find effective solutions for challenging social problems in southeast Kansas.”

This year CFSEK’s annual grant celebration looked a little bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually.

“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, our Board of Trustees wisely decided it was best to not gather as a large group for our annual grant celebration,” the press release said. “Even though we will miss being together, the important work of providing grant funding must still be celebrated.”