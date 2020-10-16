MCPHERSON — Jennifer Becker is about to bring country music into her Lincoln Elementary School classroom with one of the genre’s songwriters making a virtual visit as part of an initiative created by a country music artist from Hutchinson.

Becker was chosen to be a recipient of a new program called the Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative. The initiative, founded by country music singer Jake Gill, is designed to provide teachers across the U.S. with classroom supplies and project funds.

In addition to classroom supplies and project funding, Becker’s class will also receive a songwriting session with Gill via personal visit or Zoom video. Students will be able to select a topic of interest and, as a class, write a song that will be shared with their school and community.

Gill said he believes songwriting can help stimulate the creative dimensions of a child and provide a healthy emotional environment of expression.

"Song writing combines the therapeutic benefits of music with the creative release of bringing our thoughts to words," Gill said. "Today’s child is experiencing more stress and trauma daily, than in times before. To be able to express their thoughts and feelings in a healthy manner, is crucial to a thriving development."

Becker teaches first grade at Lincoln Elementary.

"Each day begins with positive statements reminding students that it is a new day and I love them no matter what," Becker said. "My signature teacher move is blowing smooches, which happens throughout the day, especially during our send off to end each day. Lincoln Elementary truly is a home away from home for me, and I aspire to create that feeling for all students"

To support Becker and her classroom, visit her wish list at https://amzn.to/2FwnLhY. Items purchased will ship directly to her. To nominate a teacher to be a recipient of the CMTCI, visit the website http://jakegill.net or the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/357773521872909.