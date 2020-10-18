DODGE CITY — A new partnership has been made as Centura Health and Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Dodge City will partner to give community members a higher quality of medical care.

"Xpress Wellness and Centura-Dodge City Medical Center partnering together will bring excellence in the care that is provided by each organization to the community," said Stephanie Waggoner, regional director of operations for Centura Health Physician Group in Kansas, in a news release. "Each entity can focus on what they do best, with Xpress Wellness providing urgent care services and Centura-Dodge City Medical Center providing high-quality primary and specialty care.

"Leveraging our talents will allow us to better serve the community and the region," she said.

Centura Health has been the operator of the Convenient Care Clinic in Dodge City, a walk-in clinic designed to treat conditions that need care right away but are not life-threatening.

In February 2020, Xpress Wellness opened a clinic in Dodge City.

Additional Convenient Care clinics are located in Garden City and Ulysses.

"The fundamental, collaborative challenge in health care partnerships centers on mission alignment," said Xpress Wellness Urgent Care CEO Grant Asay in a news release. "In today's times, achieving a best-fit partnership is more critical than ever.

"At Xpress Wellness, our goal in alignment with Centura Health is to continue providing a venue of quality, timely urgent care for Dodge City and surrounding communities."