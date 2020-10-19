PITTSBURG, Kan. — Law enforcement agencies statewide, including the Pittsburg Police Department, will be collecting unused medications for safe disposal on Saturday, Oct. 24 as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Anyone wishing to dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or otherwise unwanted prescription medications is encouraged to bring them to the Pittsburg Police Department, located at 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday. This service is free of charge and individuals can remain anonymous. For more information, call (620) 231-1700.

Since the Drug Take Back Day program began in 2010, more than 95 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a press release. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”