1. The council amended the agenda to include a 10-minute executive session to discuss hiring a police dispatcher. Following the executive session the council approved hiring Taylor Peterson for the position.

2. Monica Kellogg spoke to the council to request permanent rezoning of her property at 405 E. McKay St. for partly residential, partly business use. The council approved allowing city staff to look further into the issue to potentially vote on it at the next meeting.

3. The council scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 16 on establishing a Community Improvement District at 1007 Highway 69.

4. The council approved a resolution to apply for a $300,000 loan through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to pay for sewer flow meters as part of its sewer improvement project.

5. During council members’ comments at the end of the meeting Councilman David Hogard asked if there was anything that could be done to reopen the Frontenac Rec Center. City Administrator John Zafuta said after talking to the Crawford County Health Department about the issue the department had given him some guidelines for reopening the center and he was working on a plan to do so safely.