PITTSBURG, Kan. — A police chase that started shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near Cherokee ended about 10 minutes later after a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle used a tactical ramming maneuver to stop the suspect on Highway 69 south of Pittsburg.

Justin Wools, who the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said had been fleeing in a stolen vehicle, was arrested on charges of attempting to elude police and avoiding a tire-deflating device. Wools managed to avoid at least two such devices before being apprehended, according to Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith.

Wools was taken to the Crawford County Jail and was being held on a $3,000 bond Tuesday. Besides the KHP and the sheriff’s office, other agencies involved in ending the pursuit included the Pittsburg Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.