NEWTON — Providing care for another person is a big responsibility, and usually one that most people experience.

"It’s one of those things in our lives where, for pretty much everyone at some point, we will be a caregiver or will have someone care for us," said Nancy Honig, a family and consumer sciences agent with Kansas State University’s Wild West Extension District based in Newton.

Honig is among a group of K-State extension professionals providing important support those who care for loved ones. She will be teaching a six-week program, titled "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," from Nov. 2-Dec. 7.

"The program is focused on the caregiver, not so much on giving care to someone," Honig said. "The idea is that if you take better care of yourself, you will be a better caregiver to your loved one.

"We liken it to when you’re on an airplane and the flight attendants tell you to put the mask on yourself before you assist someone else. Often times, when we’re providing care, we are so concerned with taking care of that person that we forget to put on our own oxygen mask."

The cost for the six-week course, which meets online from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday, is $5. More information and registration for the class is available online at https://wildwest.k-state.edu.