Friday, Oct. 30

Drive Thru Trunk-O-Treat

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation will host a Drive Thru Trunk-O-Treat on from 4 to 6 p.m. at Don Gutteridge Sports Complex in Lincoln Park. All community members will remain in their car for the duration of the drive through to ensure this is a safe, contactless event. Entry into the event, which is free and open to everyone, will be located at the south end of the complex at the McNally Road and Memorial Drive intersection by Stice Ball Field. Businesses interested in becoming a vendor must register in advance with the Parks & Recreation office by calling (620) 231-8310. The vendor registration deadline is October 28.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Trunk-or-Treat at Girard Square

Celebrate Girard! presents Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. at the east and south sides of Girard Square. C4 Coffeehouse and Country Store will have warm drink specials and $1.50 hot chocolate. Eastside Cafe will have $5 chili and cinnamon roll dinners for the first 50 people. Prizes donated by Sweet Designs Cakery will be awarded for the best trunks. Masks are recommended but not required to attend. Hand sanitizer will be available. Please practice social distancing and follow the map and signs to keep things orderly.

Trunk-or-Treat in Walnut

The Masonic Lodge in Walnut is hosting a Trunk or Treat and pumpkin carving contest on October 31. Activities start at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in front of the Masonic Lodge/Post Office.

SpookTober Trunk or Treat and Drag the Gut

Halloween night will be the final Drag the Gut of the 2020 season in Pittsburg, and it will be an affair for the whole family to enjoy. A trunk-or-treat will be hosted in the Pittsburg Applebee’s parking lot from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Drivers are asked to bring props and decorations, just make sure any trash is properly disposed of. Each vehicle can choose to distribute candy or not. Any kids should be in costumes. Everyone is asked to please follow the parameters set forth by the CDC and KDHE. The spookiest cruise night of the 2020 season begins at 7 p.m. sharp.

Kids Halloween Art Party

Register your kids for a fun precursor to the evening’s trick or treating! Gallery artists Laura and Pat will guide the kiddos in creating Halloween-themed crafts, painting, sculpting, drawing, and shadow dancing at ArtForms Gallery at 620 N. Broadway in Pittsburg. All materials and supplies are provided. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Workshop fee is $15, payable at time of registration. Ages 7 to 12 years. Class size limited to 8.