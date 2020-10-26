The Southeast Kansas chapter of National Organization for Women (SEK NOW) is seeking nominations for its fourth annual Southeast Kansas Wonder Woman Award.

Each year SEK NOW honors a local woman who works to uphold feminist ideals. The nominee should self-identify as a feminist and, in some aspect of her life, work on one or more of the organization’s priority issues: reproductive rights and justice, economic justice, ending violence against women, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, and constitutional equality.

The recipient of the 2020 SEK Wonder Woman award will be honored in January and will receive a $200 donation to a charity of her choice. Past recipients are Sarah Chenoweth, honored for activism for economic justice, the environment, and voting rights, Brooke Powell, honored for her work as program director of Safehouse Crisis Center, and Julie Huston, honored for her commitment to advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community and ending domestic violence.

The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. Nominations may be sent to SEK NOW at southeastksnow@gmail.com, via private message through Facebook or Instagram, or mailed to SEK NOW, PO Pox 354, Pittsburg, KS 66762, and should include the name, phone number, and email address of both the nominee and submitter, and should answer the following question: Why do you think this nominee deserves recognition as a SEK Wonder Woman? Make sure you explain how she is working on one or more of the priority issues listed above.

For more information contact Jessena Schultze at 620-875-0120 or schultze_77@hotmail.com.