1. The commissioners had a 15-minute executive session with County Counselor Jim Emerson and attorney Pete Peterson to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to landfill negotiations.

2. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion, which the commission approved, to cancel the regularly scheduled commission meeting on Nov. 3 unless pressing business arises.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle noted that it was the last day that his office could send out advance ballots in the mail.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair made a motion, which the commission approved, to sign a purchase agreement to buy a wheel loader for $120,000.

5. Under future business and announcements at the end of the meeting, Blair noted that advance in-person voting is open in the County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 2 at noon, as well as at Meadowbrook Mall and the Homer Cole Center in Pittsburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 30 and 31, that all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, and that the post-election precinct audit will be at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Girard on Nov. 5.