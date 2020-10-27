PITTSBURG, Kan. — BMO Trust and Custody Services announced the recipients Tuesday of this year’s Pritchett Trust grants.

More than $477,000 in grants was distributed to organizations in Southeast Kansas this year, the majority of which operate in Crawford County. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded a total of more than $10 million to area organizations.

The Trust was funded in 1994 after the deaths of longtime Pittsburg residents William B. Pritchett, a veteran of World War I, and Athlyn C. Pritchett. Soon after their marriage in 1920, they began operating the Pritchett Insurance Agency in Pittsburg. During the 1930s and 1940s, they invested in oil and gas leases in Kansas and Oklahoma, becoming successful in both businesses.

“With the turmoil we have all seen throughout this year, the Pritchett Grant is more impactful this year than ever. I have a great appreciation for all that the Pritchetts have done locally,” Josh Proffitt, vice president and branch manager of BMO Harris Bank in Pittsburg, said in a press release.

“Their continued legacy of ensuring good works in our local communities can be seen through the accomplishments of these organizations. Opportunities like this directly support the growth and enrichment of the Southeast Kansas area in an unprecedented and trying time. It is an enormous honor to be a part of a grant that provides such a large investment into our communities.”

Recipients of this year’s Pritchett Trust grants are: Boy Scouts of America Ozark Trails Council; Catholic Charities; Cherokee Community Little League; Children’s Advocacy Center; City of Girard; Crawford County Mental Health Center; Families and Children Together, Inc.; Fostering Connections; Friends of Historic Girard; Inc., George Nettels Elementary School; Homer Cole Community Center; Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters; Lakeside Elementary School; Meadowlark Elementary School; Miners Hall Museum; Osage Township Rural Fire Department; Pittsburg Community Middle School; Pittsburg Community Theatre; Pittsburg Family YMCA; Pittsburg High School; Pittsburg State University; Pittsburg State University Foundation; Pittsburg USD 250 Schools; Quilts of Valor Foundation; R.V. Haderlein Elementary School; Salvation Army; SEK Interlocal #637; Southeast High School; St. Mary’s Colgan Schools; St. Pius X Catholic Student Center; The Family Resource Center; Victory Life Church/Sonshine Childcare; Wesley House; and Westside Elementary School.

The grant selection process includes participation by BMO's Pittsburg Advisory Board of Directors: Rick Baden, Dennis Crain, Ron Marrone, Frances Mitchelson, Ray Ryan, Dr. Ron Seglie, and Vince VanBecelaere. BMO Trust and Custody Services is a part of BMO Global Asset Management and a division of the BMO Harris Bank N.A., offering products and services through various affiliates of BMO Financial Group.