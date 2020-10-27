Teri Bozich, senior pharmacy technician at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, recently received a corporate-level recognition from the hospital chain for her years of service, the local hospital has announced.

After joining the team on Halloween 1994, Bozich became the first certified pharmacy technician a year later.

“I consider her an expert in subject matter,” Chris Okeke, director of pharmacy, said of Bozich’s knowledge of pharmacy technology in a press release.

“She’s trained everyone currently working in the pharmacy today, including me,” Okeke said. “Her knowledge of our pharmacy operation is vast beyond what you would expect from a regular technician.”

Her valuable experience with Pittsburg’s Cancer Center gave Bozich vast knowledge in oncology operations. When the Cancer Center moved to a new pharmacy, Bozich helped set up the pharmacy layout and appropriate placement of medications and equipment.

Adding to her list of skills, Bozich is directly in charge of the state-funded hospital’s free vaccine program for newborns, as well as narcotic ordering and auditing.

“Despite all these roles, Teri still works as staff pharmacy technician and helps to train new technicians and pharmacists,” said Okeke. “She is like the mom in the department, everyone goes to her for their needs. […] In all, Teri is an amazing employee, and a huge asset to our organization. We are blessed to have her as an integral member of our team.”