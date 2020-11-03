LEAVENWORTH — About 4 p.m. Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal collision involving two vehicles at 211th Street and McIntyre Road in Leavenworth County that involved an unmarked Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a school bus.

The driver of the school bus sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, identified as Deputy Cpl. Daniel R. Abramovitz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger on the school bus sustained minor injuries and was released to parents at the scene.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to complete a forensic map of the collision scene.