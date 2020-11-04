This week I’m running a piece from my 1999 collection “Paperboy.” - J.T.K.

There was a little inward corner on the back of our bungalow where the back porch stopped and the house extended another six or eight feet. My black Labrador puppy, King, and I practiced our tricks endlessly there. One was jumping through my sister’s hula hoop, the other was “speaking” in response to my hand cues.

The Naylors from Weir City had given me the puppy after a weekend visit there with my parents. They had the latest Chubby Checker records. We did the twist in their living room, smiling milky smiles as we mouthed the words, “round and around and around and around we go...oh, oh!”

‘Course he was as goofy as any liquid-eyed Lab, my dog. But he learned the tricks and we would eventually show off for the family and neighbors in the backyard — or perform for my paper route customers on lazy Saturdays when I made the rounds collecting (thirty cents a week).

And being a retriever he was, of course, genetically fetch crazy.

He fetched baseballs, softballs, tennis balls, golf balls ... even footballs if he could get the right angle on the oval. I developed a high tolerance for dog saliva throwing for him — for once he worked up a little lather, he would bring it back gooey and dripping.

Sometimes he dropped it between his fat, webbed paws. Others he’d make me reach into his mouth and try to take it away. I’d holler, “Get it!” as I tossed it (its soppiness carefully held out away from my body) across the yard ... and he would fly — spewing dog goo — to retrieve it.

Since he also loved to swim, it was double fun for King to travel to the strip pits for a water fetch-a-rama. I would either take a ball along or look for items along the bank. He fetched anything I’d toss in. I almost drowned him once when a friend and I tossed in a six-foot log and he dutifully struggled to retrieve it. I had to go in to help him, for being fetch crazy, he wouldn’t give up. Afterward we rolled and shook, laughed and barked together on the mossy bank.

When he was just a barely weaned pup, I tried taking him on my paper route. But after a few blocks he would tire and fall behind, so I’d have to hoist him into my paper sack and lopsidedly continue ... his black goofy head peering happily out of the canvas as I circled the town on my Western Flyer.

I remember one morning when it was snowing heavily and my bike was out of commission, I left him whining on the back porch and set off on foot through the swirling white corridor between our house and Coillot’s.

It was cold — agonizingly cold. One of those mornings when I wanted to call Mr. Slagle (the circulation manager) and just plain quit.

And the further I walked, the harder it snowed, till, about three quarters through the route, I began to imagine I was in a Jack London novel.

But my Jack London fantasy began taking on the feel of reality as I approached the Moodys’ house. For the Moodys had a big, ugly, black, bad porch dog. And not only was he big, ugly, black and bad ... he was also consistently inconsistent.

Some days he would just eyeball me and snarl as I passed. Some days, he would silently rumble over to the paper as it hit the wooden porch and nearly swallow it as he growled and glared. And some days (the worst) he would come off the porch with a low, guttural growl and attack me like a rabid wolf, latching onto the cuff of my jeans in an effort to fell me like a passing deer.

As I reached deep into my jeans for a pocket knife, my mind raced with the scenario of being attacked and severely mauled, fighting my way loose with my knife, and continuing home. I saw myself trailing blood with big, ugly, black, and bad limping along behind, intent on catching me with my guard down so he could finish me off.

Well, it didn’t happen. He wasn’t even there. Probably inside somewhere out of the weather.

Months later, when King was finally grown, we set off together one chilly morning to peddle my route. He barked and circled me as I crisscrossed the quiet streets of town, happy to have him along.

At the Moodys’ I stopped, King at my side, and sent a paper elliptically toward big, ugly, black, and bad who was glaring at us from near the front door. As he rose and started toward me in a low crouch, I hollered to King, “Get him!”

What happened next was not a pretty sight.

Big, ugly, black and bad ran unencumbered to clamp on my cuff, growling menacingly through his clenched jaws as I screamed and frantically tried to yank my right leg free while fumbling for the pedal with my left foot.

King ran dutifully to the porch ... snatched up the paper ... and trotted proudly back to deposit his gooey prize on the sidewalk.

Yep, like I said ... fetch crazy.

— J.T. Knoll, February 20, 1995

