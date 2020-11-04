PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department (PPRD) has scheduled two family friendly activities for this week and next, city staff announced Tuesday. An O.K. Kids Day event that challenges children and families to several outdoor activities that they can do together is running now through next Saturday, Nov. 14, which is also the date of the department’s twelfth annual Holiday Craft Fair.

O.K. Kids Day’s mission is to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for Kansas youth along with adult partnering and mentoring in order to promote an active lifestyle as an alternative to sedentary activities.

There are seven challenges to complete during the O.K. Kids Day event this week and next. Every time participants complete a challenge, they simply post a picture to the O.K. Kids Day Facebook event page for a chance to win a prize.

The PPRD will also hold a grand prize drawing. To be entered into the grand prize, all participants need to do is complete a challenge. The more challenges completed, the more opportunities to win the grand prize. Those who complete all seven challenges will get seven tickets with their name entered in the grand prize drawing.

Challenges must be completed by end-of-day Thursday, Nov. 12. Go to the O.K. Kids Day Facebook event page to see the list of challenges: http://bit.ly/OKKDPITT2020

Prize winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 13, on the Virtual O.K. Kids Day Facebook event page. Winners can pick up their prizes at the Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 14, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Pittsburg Farmers' Market Pavilion.

Families can also register to receive a free adventure box full of outdoor activities and crafts. The registration deadline is Nov. 12. Parents can pick up their adventure box at the Holiday Craft Fair between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more details, call (620) 231-8310 or visit the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PPRD1.

Even for those who do not win a prize, the twelfth annual Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Pittsburg Farmers’ Market Pavilion, 119 E. 11th St., has a lot to offer for the whole family, while also ensuring precautions are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A variety of vendors will be in attendance selling unique, handmade items that will make perfect holiday gifts for family and friends. Admission to the event is one non-perishable, unexpired food donation. All food will be donated to the Wesley House food pantry.

A special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus is also planned from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will pose for socially-distanced photos with children and families.

In addition to changing the venue to an outdoor location this year, there will also be several mitigation efforts in place to make the event safe for everyone, according to a City of Pittsburg press release. Vendors will be expected to wear masks, sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the event, and a limited number of vendor booths will be set up to ensure social distancing. Shoppers will also be expected to wear masks.

For more information, contact Pittsburg Parks & Recreation at (620) 231-8310.