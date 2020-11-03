PITTSBURG, Kan. — Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic there will not be a Project Warmth chili feed this year — but people will still need help with utility bills.

The Pittsburg Ministerial Association has designated Nov. 15 as Project Warmth Sunday. Churches will be collecting donations designated for Project Warmth. Checks can be made out to PMA - Project Warmth.

The Pittsburg Ministerial Association is also asking former sponsors to once again sponsor with a check in by Dec. 1. This is an ongoing ministry of the Pittsburg Ministerial Association.