State treasurer and southeast Kansas local Jake LaTurner clinched the Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District seat on Tuesday night.

LaTurner beat his opponent, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, in all but two of the 25 counties in the district, securing a spot in D.C. with 55 percent of the vote.

However, in Crawford, Bourbon and Cherokee counties, LaTurner’s margin of victory was much larger with 58 percent of the votes in Crawford and 73 percent in both Bourbon and Cherokee.

On Tuesday night, LaTurner held a victory rally in his hometown of Galena, thanking a crowd of excited voters for their support as celebratory fireworks shot off in the background.

“I am proud to go to Washington DC and represent the 2nd Congressional District in Congress,” he said with his kids and wife beside him.

De La Isla issued a statement on her Facebook page conceding the race to LaTurner and thanking her opponents.

“Thank you, Kansas. Thank you to my friends, my family, and especially to my kids. They are the reason I decided to run, and they are the inspiration that got me through this tough campaign,” she said. “Thank you also to my opponents. Thank you for standing up for what you believe in, running for office takes courage. That's what democracy is all about. Tonight's results were not what we were looking for, but I am proud of the campaign that we ran."