PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg announced this week that it will host an open house next Thursday in partnership with engineering firm TranSystems to discuss the East Quincy Street Improvement Project.

The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at PittNaz Church, 816 E. Quincy St. The purpose of the open house is to share plans, obtain feedback and answer questions, according to a city press release. Consultants and city officials will be present to address questions and concerns. It will be a come-and-go event.

The city’s East Quincy project includes the reconstruction of East Quincy Street from Joplin Street to Rouse Street into a three-lane roadway with curb and gutter, an enclosed storm sewer, and sidewalks on each side. The project is anticipated to begin in 2022. The City was awarded a $3.5 million cost-sharing grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project.

Residents who would like to learn more are welcome to attend the open house or contact the Public Works Department at (620) 231-4170.