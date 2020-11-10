1. The general election canvass was held at 9 a.m. prior to the regularly scheduled meeting. Later, during the regular meeting, County Clerk Don Pyle noted that his office did its post-election audit — a new requirement that only came into effect this year — last Wednesday, Nov. 4.

2. Pittsburg resident Roger Burns spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to express concerns about the possibility of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being mandatory.

3. Pyle presented the October 2020 clerk’s report.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session with the commissioners and Sheriff Danny Smith to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to COVID-19.

5. Emerson requested to schedule a fence viewing for Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.