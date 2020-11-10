PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education voted on Monday night to give teachers and staff Jan. 4 as a work day to prepare for second semester and to push students’ start date back to Jan. 5.

The move comes after district staff met with administrators and teachers at the quarterly District Leadership Team meeting where teachers and staff discuss issues and concerns.

“This primarily came from the secondary level,” said Superintendent Richard Proffitt. “Starting again the second half of the year, they might need some time to do some planning, and I understand that.”

The extra day would be districtwide, and to give teachers this work day, the district will be using one of its allotted snow days.

“Every year we have a certain amount of days that are built in as a buffer,” Proffitt said.

Proffitt urged the board to not go past one day, so the district could have a buffer for whatever the winter will bring.

“We never know what any kind of winter holds,” he said. “We want to leave ourselves a buffer. In a year like what we’re having, to be quite honest, the last thing that I want to do is to have to extend the year to make up for time that we lost.”

The day will be a work day for all staff of the district, including classified staff, which refers to the janitorial staff, bus drivers, lunch ladies, etc., who otherwise would lose out on the paycheck for that day.

“There’s always things to be done,” Board Member Jason Grotheer said. “All of us here certainly don’t want to shortchange anyone.”

