1. Dr. Michael Davidsson, director of Pittsburg State University’s Business and Economic Research Center, provided an update on the regional economy.

2. Deputy City Manager Jay Byers provided an update on the Crawford County Recovery Task Force and its initiative to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through the “Crawford County United” campaign.

3. The commission approved a staff recommendation to award a contract for site clearing and grubbing at the city’s wastewater treatment plant to RFB Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburg based on the company’s bid amount of $38,695.

4. Deputy Finance Director Larissa Bowman presented the proposed Capital Improvements Program for the years 2021-2025 and the commission approved the program.

5. Bowman also provided the Oct. 31 bi-monthly budget review.