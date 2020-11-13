Superintendent Blaise Bauer announced the district currently has three students and five staff members that are positive for COVID-19. In total, the district has had 15 students and nine staff test positive since the beginning of the school year. Additionally, the district has quarantined 252 students and 23 staff members since the beginning of the semester. The board approved a bid from Arck Construction in Pittsburg to redo the press box at the Frank Jameson Football Field. The board hopes to have the renovation completed by track season in the spring. Girard High School and Girard Middle School will be adopting a home-and-home schedule for the upcoming basketball season. This means that if the girls basketball teams are playing Frontenac at home, the boys' teams will be away at Frontenac. Girard High School Assistant Principal Chris Swartz, who has been working on the plan with the other schools in the league for months, said that this is the best way to keep the kids safe.“There’s probably going to be a few upset parents,” he said. “But I think in the long term if our kids can play the season, that’s a win.” Additionally, Swartz said all the games will be livestreamed. The board approved more funding for the baseball and softball field renovation, bringing the total money spent to $1.3 million. However, the district has been able to pay for $1.03 million of it in donations from the community. The board approved $165,000 in donations from various entities for different projects including costs related to COVID-19, a logo on the turf field and the R.V. Haderlein Student Resource Fund.